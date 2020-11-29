Hurley, Janice Ann
January 19, 1941 - November 19, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob"; parents, Peter and Margaret Hoglievina. Survived by other relatives, friends and her Christ Community Church Family.
CELEBRATION of JANICE'S LIFE: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10am at Christ Community Church, 404 S 108th Ave. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Church
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.