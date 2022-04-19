Menu
Janice M. Benz
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Benz, Janice M.

February 22, 1938 - January 21, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, James Benz; parents, Valentine "V.M." and Frances McCarty; 1 granddaughter; 6 siblings. Survived by children, Dr. Joseph (Amanda) Benz, Julie Benz and Jane (Jim) Fitz; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings.

MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St, Omaha.

ROSARY: Friday at 7pm, also at St. Frances Cabrini.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.