Benz, Janice M.
February 22, 1938 - January 21, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, James Benz; parents, Valentine "V.M." and Frances McCarty; 1 granddaughter; 6 siblings. Survived by children, Dr. Joseph (Amanda) Benz, Julie Benz and Jane (Jim) Fitz; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings.
MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St, Omaha.
ROSARY: Friday at 7pm, also at St. Frances Cabrini.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2022.