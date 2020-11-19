Menu
Janice Brooks-Collins
Brooks-Collins, Janice

Age 82 - November 12, 2020

Preceded in death by husband: Edward Brooks; daughter: Joycelyn Brooks; parents: James and Grace Collins; sister: Judy Collins-Noble. Survived by son: Edwin (Diane) Brooks; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grand.

VIEWING: 2-6pm Friday, Mortuary. Private family service will be held.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111

www.omahathomasfh.com
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.