Janice E. Campbell was born November 9th, 1941 in Omaha, NE. Died March 29th 2022 at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Edna Campbell; and brothers, Johnny, Raymond, Jim, and Jerry Campbell; sisters: Sharon Reed, Karen Samson, Joyce Bliss. Survived by brothers, Patrick (Connie) Campbell, Thomas Campbell; and sister, Dixie Harrill. Survived by daughters: Janice Reno Duran (Annette), Gloria Reno, Kathy Day (Jeff); sons, Patrick, Mark and Danny (Keri) Reno; grandchildren, Becky Day, Tammy (John) Bohnenkamp, Betty Day (Dustin), April (Jake) Hook, Courtney Mangiamelli, Cierra Alonzo, and Mark Reno; great-grandchildren, Austin, Cadence, Christopher, Drew, Brandon, and Mason, Jaiden; many great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Lynn Campbell and Dena Campbell; brother-in-law, Ron Samson; son-in-law, Ron Day Also survived by many friends at the Immanuel Courtyard Assisted Living where Janice resided for many years; her best friend, Rebecca "Becki S. and Gary W. The wonderful med-aids, nurses, housekeepers, dinning room servers, chefs and past and present pastors and divers. Thank you all. Janice's spunk and loving heart will go with her to heaven.
VISITATION 5-7pm Tuesday at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm Wednesday, April 6, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
