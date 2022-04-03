Campbell, Janice E.



November 9, 1941 - March 29, 2022



Janice E. Campbell was born November 9th, 1941 in Omaha, NE. Died March 29th 2022 at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Edna Campbell; and brothers, Johnny, Raymond, Jim, and Jerry Campbell; sisters: Sharon Reed, Karen Samson, Joyce Bliss. Survived by brothers, Patrick (Connie) Campbell, Thomas Campbell; and sister, Dixie Harrill. Survived by daughters: Janice Reno Duran (Annette), Gloria Reno, Kathy Day (Jeff); sons, Patrick, Mark and Danny (Keri) Reno; grandchildren, Becky Day, Tammy (John) Bohnenkamp, Betty Day (Dustin), April (Jake) Hook, Courtney Mangiamelli, Cierra Alonzo, and Mark Reno; great-grandchildren, Austin, Cadence, Christopher, Drew, Brandon, and Mason, Jaiden; many great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Lynn Campbell and Dena Campbell; brother-in-law, Ron Samson; son-in-law, Ron Day Also survived by many friends at the Immanuel Courtyard Assisted Living where Janice resided for many years; her best friend, Rebecca "Becki S. and Gary W. The wonderful med-aids, nurses, housekeepers, dinning room servers, chefs and past and present pastors and divers. Thank you all. Janice's spunk and loving heart will go with her to heaven.



VISITATION 5-7pm Tuesday at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm Wednesday, April 6, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.