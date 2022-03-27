Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice D. McArdle Gesiriech
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Send Flowers
Gesiriech, Janice D. McArdle

January 19, 1937 - March 21, 2022

Janice D. McArdle Gesiriech passed away on March 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 19, 1937 in Elkhorn, NE to the late Henry and Dorothy McArdle.

Jan is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Harley; three children, Joan (Peter) Chemidlin, John (Diana), and Joseph; five grandchildren, Tighe, Morgan, Joshua, Jonah, and Benjamin; sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, Fred Meisinger; sister-in-law, Connie McArdle; sister- and brother-in-law, Carol and Niel Edmunds; brother-in-law, C. Rollin Gesiriech; sister- and brother-in-law, Jackie and Milton Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, John (Jack) McArdle; and brother-in-law, William McCormick.

VISITATION: Tuesday, March 29, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday, March 30, at Reichmuth Funeral Home at 11am. Interment will be held privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Open Door Mission or the Elkhorn Historical Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.