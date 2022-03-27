Gesiriech, Janice D. McArdleJanuary 19, 1937 - March 21, 2022Janice D. McArdle Gesiriech passed away on March 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 19, 1937 in Elkhorn, NE to the late Henry and Dorothy McArdle.Jan is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Harley; three children, Joan (Peter) Chemidlin, John (Diana), and Joseph; five grandchildren, Tighe, Morgan, Joshua, Jonah, and Benjamin; sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, Fred Meisinger; sister-in-law, Connie McArdle; sister- and brother-in-law, Carol and Niel Edmunds; brother-in-law, C. Rollin Gesiriech; sister- and brother-in-law, Jackie and Milton Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, John (Jack) McArdle; and brother-in-law, William McCormick.VISITATION: Tuesday, March 29, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday, March 30, at Reichmuth Funeral Home at 11am. Interment will be held privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Open Door Mission or the Elkhorn Historical Society.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222