Harris, Janice



Age 98



Of Oakland, IA. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick"; parents; two sons, Harlan G. and R. Dana.



Survived by her children: Scott D. Harris of Richmond, VA; M. Jan Harris and wife Susan of Oakland, IA; daughter-in-law, Ellen O'Neil Harris of West Des Moines, IA; her grandchildren: Dustin G. Harris and wife Mary, Dr. Caitlin Witters and husband Brandon, Colin D. Harris and wife Elizabeth, Grant G. (GG) Harris and wife Cara, Richard J. (RJ) Harris, Claire J. Harris; 10 great-grandchildren.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:30am, at the Oakland United Methodist Church. Private family burial will follow. Memorials may be given to the Oakland United Methodist Church.



Rieken Vieth Funeral Home



Oakland, IA | (712) 482-6243



