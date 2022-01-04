Menu
Janice Harris
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
219 Oakland Ave.
Oakland, IA
Harris, Janice

Age 98

Of Oakland, IA. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick"; parents; two sons, Harlan G. and R. Dana.

Survived by her children: Scott D. Harris of Richmond, VA; M. Jan Harris and wife Susan of Oakland, IA; daughter-in-law, Ellen O'Neil Harris of West Des Moines, IA; her grandchildren: Dustin G. Harris and wife Mary, Dr. Caitlin Witters and husband Brandon, Colin D. Harris and wife Elizabeth, Grant G. (GG) Harris and wife Cara, Richard J. (RJ) Harris, Claire J. Harris; 10 great-grandchildren.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:30am, at the Oakland United Methodist Church. Private family burial will follow. Memorials may be given to the Oakland United Methodist Church.

Rieken Vieth Funeral Home

Oakland, IA | (712) 482-6243
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Oakland United Methodist Church
IA
Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
