Janice M. Mangum
Mangum, Janice M.

June 26, 1953 - April 11, 2022

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Norris E. Preston Sr. and Jessie I. (Gordon) Preston. She is survived by sons, Christopher W. Mangum and John C. Mangum; brothers, Robert (Helen) Preston, Thomas (Sandra) Preston, David Preston; sister, Marlena Preston; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 1pm Monday, April 18, with VISITATION starting at 12Noon, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Graceland Cemetery.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
