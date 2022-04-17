Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Norris E. Preston Sr. and Jessie I. (Gordon) Preston. She is survived by sons, Christopher W. Mangum and John C. Mangum; brothers, Robert (Helen) Preston, Thomas (Sandra) Preston, David Preston; sister, Marlena Preston; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 1pm Monday, April 18, with VISITATION starting at 12Noon, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Graceland Cemetery.
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services
1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171