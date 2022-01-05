Palmer, Janice Kay (Ishii)



October 18, 1943 - December 29, 2021



Preceded in death by Lillian and Cecil Ishii. Survived by husband, Bill; children, Brian (Kelly) Palmer, and Adam (Tracy) Palmer; grandchildren, Ava and Zoe Palmer; brother, Mac Ishii; in-laws, Cheryl and Larry Palmer, Linda Delorenzo, and Barb Solan; many family, friends, and her Wacky Packy group.



Janice was married to Bill for 57 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fine cuisine, music and wine. Known by Nana to her grandkids. Her always optimistic attitude, thoughtfulness and compassion will be forever missed.



VISITATION: Tuesday, January 11th, from 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL MASS at 10:30am, followed by Luncheon, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68154. Private Interment at later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family.



