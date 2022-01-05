Menu
Janice Kay Palmer
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Palmer, Janice Kay (Ishii)

October 18, 1943 - December 29, 2021

Preceded in death by Lillian and Cecil Ishii. Survived by husband, Bill; children, Brian (Kelly) Palmer, and Adam (Tracy) Palmer; grandchildren, Ava and Zoe Palmer; brother, Mac Ishii; in-laws, Cheryl and Larry Palmer, Linda Delorenzo, and Barb Solan; many family, friends, and her Wacky Packy group.

Janice was married to Bill for 57 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fine cuisine, music and wine. Known by Nana to her grandkids. Her always optimistic attitude, thoughtfulness and compassion will be forever missed.

VISITATION: Tuesday, January 11th, from 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL MASS at 10:30am, followed by Luncheon, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68154. Private Interment at later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
11802 Pacific St., Omaha, NE
Jan
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
11802 Pacific St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill, Mike and I are so sorry to hear of the passing of your wife.
Lori Quakenbush
January 11, 2022
There are so many memories of you that we will cherish. We'll miss your warm smile, kindness, happy texts, and get togethers. May God wrap his loving arms around you and your family.
Diane and John Delaney
January 7, 2022
Bill & family, I'm so sorry to see that Janice passed away ! She was a great lady & always was fun & kind hearted. May she rest in peace Love, Julie
Julie Monaco
Friend
January 6, 2022
We miss your laughter and meals out. God lift you up.
Cousins Sharon Ishii-Jordan and Bill Jordan
January 5, 2022
Your Baby Brother
January 5, 2022
So many wonderful memories of Jan. Will miss her.
Pam Wright
January 5, 2022
