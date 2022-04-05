Ramsvick, Janice S.



April 25, 1926 - April 1, 2022



Janice S. Ramsvick, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 1, 2022 at Fox Run Assisted Living. Janice was born April 25, 1926 in Hillhead, South Dakota to the late Fred and Fern (Felton) Stanley. She graduated from Veblen High School in 1945. Janice married Orlando J. Ramsvick on June 10, 1951. They were blessed with two children, Debbie and Brian. Janice was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school. Janice and her husband were avid square dancers and loved to travel in their airstream camper. She was a terrific sewer making her own clothes.



In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Ramsvick, in 2004; and her son, Brian Ramsvick, in 2018. Janice is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Keith) Keuck of Okoboji, IA; grandson, Kenny (Katie) Keuck of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Noah of Council Bluffs and Mari of Omaha.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 5pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Telemarken Lutheran Cemetery in Wallace, SD.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.