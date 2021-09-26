Stalder, Janice DarleneMay 17, 1958 - September 23, 2021Preceded in death by father Robert Stalder; and brother Edward Stalder. Survived by mother Darlene Stalder; siblings: Robert Stalder, Aaron Stalder, Daniel Stalder, and Shonti Stalder; significant other Phil Wade; grandchildren, Jadyn Wade and Aubrey Wade; beloved dog Brumby; and many other loving family members.VISITATION: 9am Tuesday, September 28, with FUNERAL SERVICE beginning at 10am, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Four Mile Church Cemetery, Humboldt, NE. Memorials may be directed to the animal rescue of your choosing. Condolences to:REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222