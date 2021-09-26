Menu
Janice Darlene Stalder
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Stalder, Janice Darlene

May 17, 1958 - September 23, 2021

Preceded in death by father Robert Stalder; and brother Edward Stalder. Survived by mother Darlene Stalder; siblings: Robert Stalder, Aaron Stalder, Daniel Stalder, and Shonti Stalder; significant other Phil Wade; grandchildren, Jadyn Wade and Aubrey Wade; beloved dog Brumby; and many other loving family members.

VISITATION: 9am Tuesday, September 28, with FUNERAL SERVICE beginning at 10am, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Four Mile Church Cemetery, Humboldt, NE. Memorials may be directed to the animal rescue of your choosing. Condolences to:

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Janice was a friendly, sweet, and caring person. I loved seeing her posts on Facebook and keeping up with her. I will miss her so much.
Lori Wolf
School
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will always remember her with a smile and a laugh. She was always smiling
Ted Fairbanks
School
September 27, 2021
