Janiece F. Coe
Coe, Janiece F.

Age 89

Janiece F. Coe, of Bennington, died Oct. 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Lester Coe. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mickey and Susan of Council Bluffs, IA; Gregg and Linda of Omaha; Lee and Julie of Omaha, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Private graveside service will be held at the Stamford Cemetery, Stamford, NE. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held locally at a later date.

Memorials to the Friends of the Bennington Library or the Bennington Public Schools Foundation.

Hadan Golden Reichmuth

Bennington, NE 68007 | (402) 238-2291
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
