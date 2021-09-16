Janine was tragically killed in a car accident. She had a heart full of love, and passion for her family, serama chickens, and the autistic community. Beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, giver, and advocate for so many; she will be greatly missed. Her legacy remains forever.
Survived by daughter, Allye; parents, Duane and Janice; sisters and brother: Jeanette Herron (Cliff), Bobbie, Pat, Diane Costanzo (Lou), and Katie; along with many other family members and close friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE for family and friends will be Saturday, September 18th, 10am, at Korisko-Larkin-Staskiewicz Chapel. Private family service at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Please wear your chicken hats and other chicken attire in her memory. Memorials should be sent to the Autism Center of Nebraska. To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
Janine,
You will be missed here at UNO. You were a true staple to the Chemistry department as well as the University.
Holly Amend
Work
September 22, 2021
Janine will be missed at UNO. A wonderful person to have known on campus and on FB. May she rest in peace.
Carol Adam
Work
September 22, 2021
Many prayers for Janine and her family .
Lois J Pleiss and Jesse Bodnar
Friend
September 17, 2021
Janine was there for me, through the passing of my Mother, and the passing of my Wife. She was one of the most intelligent people I have ever known. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were integral to my healing. I think we all have learned from Janine's example. It was great to know her.
Todd Nanfito
Friend
September 17, 2021
Jan, Duane and Family,
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.
Janine is your angle who will be with you always.
Debbie Pleiss, Tim and David Rothermund
Other
September 16, 2021
Janine gave me a new look on life that no other person could. I will miss her unique perspective. The community is losing an incredible advocate.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Mary
Mary Angus
Friend
September 16, 2021
Duane, my thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. We now have another angel watching over us
Marie Curro
September 16, 2021
Janine, you were a great person that I had the chance to meet at the 2018 NE ASD Network Conference. I saw your presentation and you did a great job. I was thankful that we had the chance to meet and to continue our friendship on Facebook as autism self advocates! You will be missed in the autism community! My thoughts and prayers are with your family. May you Rest In Peace!
Mike DiMauro
Friend
September 16, 2021
You are loved so very much Janine and definitely are already missed. You made a huge impact on so many people´s lives, probably more than you had realized. I handled a few of your chickens, yes I was scared but.. I finally did it! I love you .