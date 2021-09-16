Brooks, Janine M.



May 26, 1966 - September 12, 2021



Janine was tragically killed in a car accident. She had a heart full of love, and passion for her family, serama chickens, and the autistic community. Beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, giver, and advocate for so many; she will be greatly missed. Her legacy remains forever.



Survived by daughter, Allye; parents, Duane and Janice; sisters and brother: Jeanette Herron (Cliff), Bobbie, Pat, Diane Costanzo (Lou), and Katie; along with many other family members and close friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE for family and friends will be Saturday, September 18th, 10am, at Korisko-Larkin-Staskiewicz Chapel. Private family service at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Please wear your chicken hats and other chicken attire in her memory. Memorials should be sent to the Autism Center of Nebraska. To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.