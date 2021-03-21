Blum, Janis M.



April 27, 1937 - March 19, 2021



Bellevue, NE. Born April 27, 1937 in Defiance, IA and died March 19, 2021 in Bellevue, NE. She lived in Bellevue, NE with her daughter, Judy. Survived by sons, Larry, Terry (Kelly) Blum; daughters, Sandy Blum, Pat Hopkins, Jane (Bob) Supenski, Judy and Angela Blum, Barb (Kieth) Smithson; sister, Sally Feaser; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She died peacefully with family and friends at home.



A FUNERAL MASS for Janis and Lawrence "Lazz", who passed away on December 29, 2020, will be held on Tuesday at 11am in St. Peter Catholic Church, Defiance, IA. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery. VISITATION and VIEWING will be held one hour prior to the MASS on Tuesday at the Church. Memorial contributions will be directed by the family. Special thanks to Tasha Holsapple for 8 years of home care for Mom and Dad and to VNA Hospice Care.



