Clark, Janis Jane
January 29, 1931 - September 12, 2021
Janis Clark, age 90 of Elkhorn, died Sept. 12, 2021.
Preceded in death by husband, Bill; and great-grandson, Cameron Conroy. Survived by children: Christine Clark Harrison (Lance), Stephen L. Clark, Laurie Clark Push (Edward), Katherine Clark Treu (Bodo), Kimberly Clark Hanson (Barry); 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Tannahill (Jerry); sister-in-law, Anita Clark Shadle; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 7pm, with VISITATION from 5-7pm, all at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Private interment. Memorials to Healing Kadi Foundation, Life Song for Orphans, or PassionLife.
