Janis E. Overmiller
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 3 2022
4:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Overmiller, Janis E.

January 24, 1947 - March 30, 2022

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, April 3rd at 4pm at the West Center Chapel. Donations in Jan's name can be made to the Nebraska Humane Society.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.
