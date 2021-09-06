Age 66. Gretna, NE. Jan Vala passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Bergan Mercy Hospital on Friday, September 3, 2021. Jan was born in Lincoln, NE on January 11, 1955 to Hazel and Charles Smith. She graduated from Lincoln Southeast before attending Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was a flute player and a Delta Zeta sorority sister. After graduating with a Degree in Psychology and attending Graduate School, she became a School Psychologist for OPS. In 1977 Jan married Tim Vala, and for many years she supported their family while Tim focused on building their business, Vala's Pumpkin Patch, in Gretna, NE. Eventually she joined the business full time and together Jan and Tim created one of the largest agritainment destinations in the nation.
Jan is survived by her father; her husband; as well as her 3 daughters, Kirsten Fong, Kyla Shaver and Kelsey Donovan; and 5 grandkids, Zoe Fong (7), Ethan Fong (4), Freya Shaver (6), Stefan Shaver (3), and Elias Shaver (9 months).
Jan was unfailingly kind, the heart of both the Vala family and the family business. She loved Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Beatles, and she collected Pez dispensers, lunchboxes and tea pots. As a Grandma, Jan always had time for a tea party!
Jan was a well-loved member of the community, and all who knew her are welcome to attend VISITATION on Wednesday, September 8th, from 3-7pm at Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel (11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 68028); and the CELEBRATION of Jan's Life on Thursday, September 9th, at 11am at Vala's Pumpkin Patch, in the Pavilion. Jan was a voracious reader and always had a stack of books she was reading through, so in lieu of flowers the Vala family requests donations which will be sent to The Gretna Library Foundation in her honor.
What a loss to us all. Jan was one-of-a-kind. She was so good to everyone in the community and we are blessed that she touched our lives and the lives of our children. Please know that we are thinking of you and praying for you. With the upcoming pumpkin patch season, she will be on the minds of so many and so will you. Our condolences to you. Doug & Val
Doug and Valerie Sieburg
Friend
September 8, 2021
May God comfort you during this lost! But remember, Heaven is welcoming Jan with joy and singing!
Gary Soula Family, Humans Cole Family and Jeanna Brewer Family
September 8, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family of Jan and to those that loved her. In the few times I worked with her, I found her patient, engaging and sincere.
May you all find peace as you grieve.
Dean Peterson
Work
September 8, 2021
Heaven has surely
Gained a Beautiful Soul. .... Working along side of Jan and her Wonderful Family for 16 years was never considered a job. I looked forward to
Spending time working in Admissions
meeting all the excited people coming for the Valas experience. My large family were so
Proud to wear that orange STAFF shirt. It was always a treat to have
Jan or Tim stop by to say
"Hi, and how is your day
Going?" My condolences to the Entire Vala Family
And All the Lovely people who help make Valas what it
Is.
She Kroenke
Work
September 8, 2021
She will be missed. Sorry for your loss.
Laurie Dunaway
Other
September 7, 2021
God Bless you and all of your family. Jan was the sweetest person I have ever met! I know her loss will be deeply felt and I hope the great memories pull you all through.
Brian Leichner
Work
September 7, 2021
Tim, girls, son-in-laws, grandkids. I want to express my sincere sympathy in your loss of Jan. Her kindness was unsurpassed and her work ethic impeccable. She carried us through many a show choir hosting competition. There are no words at a time like this. Just know she was loved not only by you but many, many others. She helped put a smile on many a child´s face and for that she will be remembered.
Kristi Omar
Friend
September 7, 2021
As former managing partner with Grandmothers Restaurants. I bcame acquainted with Jan at our Ralston location. A very sweet and kind person. Jan´s family business has added countless precious memories to countless lives... so sorry to hear she is gone..
Barry Lee
Work
September 6, 2021
I worked at Potato Patch with Mary Prince for years. Every time I said hello to Jann,she always had a smile and would say hello back. One of the nicest lady I have ever known. My prayers are with the rest of her family.
Kathy Urzendowski
Work
September 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Jan. She was so sweet. Please know that we will be lifting up your family in prayer. We pray for peace of heart and peace of mind.