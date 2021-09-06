Vala, Janniver (Smith)



January 11, 1955 - September 3, 2021



Age 66. Gretna, NE. Jan Vala passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Bergan Mercy Hospital on Friday, September 3, 2021. Jan was born in Lincoln, NE on January 11, 1955 to Hazel and Charles Smith. She graduated from Lincoln Southeast before attending Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was a flute player and a Delta Zeta sorority sister. After graduating with a Degree in Psychology and attending Graduate School, she became a School Psychologist for OPS. In 1977 Jan married Tim Vala, and for many years she supported their family while Tim focused on building their business, Vala's Pumpkin Patch, in Gretna, NE. Eventually she joined the business full time and together Jan and Tim created one of the largest agritainment destinations in the nation.



Jan is survived by her father; her husband; as well as her 3 daughters, Kirsten Fong, Kyla Shaver and Kelsey Donovan; and 5 grandkids, Zoe Fong (7), Ethan Fong (4), Freya Shaver (6), Stefan Shaver (3), and Elias Shaver (9 months).



Jan was unfailingly kind, the heart of both the Vala family and the family business. She loved Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Beatles, and she collected Pez dispensers, lunchboxes and tea pots. As a Grandma, Jan always had time for a tea party!



Jan was a well-loved member of the community, and all who knew her are welcome to attend VISITATION on Wednesday, September 8th, from 3-7pm at Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel (11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 68028); and the CELEBRATION of Jan's Life on Thursday, September 9th, at 11am at Vala's Pumpkin Patch, in the Pavilion. Jan was a voracious reader and always had a stack of books she was reading through, so in lieu of flowers the Vala family requests donations which will be sent to The Gretna Library Foundation in her honor.



Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel



11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE



402-332-0090 | www.roedermortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2021.