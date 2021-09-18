Jany Bond was born in Omaha, NE. Jany passed away in her home at the age of 61. Jany is survived by her children, Noah (Amanda) Kinney, Rachele (Jeff) Scales, and Ashley Bond; grandchildren, Desmond, Troy, Breann, Brandon, Alea, Dwan Jr, Alexis, Levi, and Me'ah.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at Good Shephard Funeral Home, 90th St Chapel, 3809 N. 90 St Omaha, NE 68134, on Monday, September 20th at 11am.
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Jany was a great woman, full of personality. I had the opportunity of knowing her through her grandson, Jr, as I was his teacher.
Jr & Ashley, my heart is with you during this difficult time. Thinking of you all.
Sincerely,
Mr. King
Daniel King
September 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, your grandma and mom was one special lady. Ashley, Dwan, Mia prayers and hugs.