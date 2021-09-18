Menu
Jany Bond
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
Bond, Jany

April 12, 1960 - September 13, 2021

Jany Bond was born in Omaha, NE. Jany passed away in her home at the age of 61. Jany is survived by her children, Noah (Amanda) Kinney, Rachele (Jeff) Scales, and Ashley Bond; grandchildren, Desmond, Troy, Breann, Brandon, Alea, Dwan Jr, Alexis, Levi, and Me'ah.

MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at Good Shephard Funeral Home, 90th St Chapel, 3809 N. 90 St Omaha, NE 68134, on Monday, September 20th at 11am.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Good Shephard Funeral Home, 90th St Chapel
3809 N. 90 St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Jany was a great woman, full of personality. I had the opportunity of knowing her through her grandson, Jr, as I was his teacher. Jr & Ashley, my heart is with you during this difficult time. Thinking of you all. Sincerely, Mr. King
Daniel King
September 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, your grandma and mom was one special lady. Ashley, Dwan, Mia prayers and hugs.
Sue Meyer/Ms. Meyer
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results