Jaqueline M. Burkhart
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Burkhart, Jacqueline M.

November 17, 1959 - November 29, 2020

Of Omaha. Survived by husband of 40 years, Scott E. Sr.; children, Megan S. (Matthew J.) Brisson, Scotty E. Jr.; granddaughter, Aurora J. Brisson; siblings: Vincente Campo, Gilbert Rote, Yvonne (Bonnie) Charfauros, Eloise Campo, Carmen Rote, Joise; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE

402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Keith Roragen
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers for you & your family.
Vince & Jackie Barnes
December 2, 2020
Thinking of you and your family at this time and that you find comfort knowing you have friends that are here for you. Don't hesitate to call if you need anything or just to talk.
SANDY JONES
December 1, 2020