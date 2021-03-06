Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Ludwigs, Jared St. John II
April 5, 2000 - March 2, 2021
Preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Kathy Aidukas. Survived by parents, Jared and Jessica Ludwigs; beloved sister, Alexis Ludwigs; grandparents, Jay and Cheryl Ludwigs; many other loving family and friends.
SERVICE: Saturday, 4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. VISITATION starting at 3pm at the Chapel.
I will always remember Centre Ridge & all the time I spent w your family admiring what great kids Jared & Alexis were, despite never being a "kid person". He was such a sweet little boy & my only regret is never getting to know him as a man. When I found out I was pregnant half a lifetime later, I only hoped I would have the kind of relationship w my little bean that you had with your kids, Jess. And to this day, I strive to be the type of awesome mom I was fortunate enough to watch you be for so many years. My own mother has always preached how you can't be a parent AND their friend, but you showed me how wrong she is & I love you for that & so much more. Praying peace finds you & comfort surrounds your family in this devastating time. Rest in peace, Baby Jared. You will be sorely missed.