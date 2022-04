Adams, Jason M.September 9, 1976 - December 31, 2021VISITATION begins at 12Noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com