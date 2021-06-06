Menu
Jason D. Heald
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
Heald, Jason D.

September 14, 1976 - June 2, 2021

Beloved dad, son, and brother. Jason was an excellent softball player, avid hunter, and loved his bird dogs. He most recently worked in security and managed security details for high profile visitors to include Hillary Clinton and Diana Ross. However, he gave up his career to help care for his mother this past year.

Jason is survived by son, Hunter; parents, Benny and Leslie; sister, Stacey (Daniel) White.

MEMORIAL SERVICE Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jason was always there for me throughout my life, through thick and thin and ups and downs. He was a true man's man and was like an older brother to me. They don't make them like him anymore. I'm going to miss you. Rest in peace.
David D.
Friend
June 6, 2021
