Heald, Jason D.
September 14, 1976 - June 2, 2021
Beloved dad, son, and brother. Jason was an excellent softball player, avid hunter, and loved his bird dogs. He most recently worked in security and managed security details for high profile visitors to include Hillary Clinton and Diana Ross. However, he gave up his career to help care for his mother this past year.
Jason is survived by son, Hunter; parents, Benny and Leslie; sister, Stacey (Daniel) White.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue
402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.