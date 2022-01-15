Omaha - Preceded in death by great-grandfather, Lud Kroner. Survived by wife, Lisa Nelsen; daughter, Elizabeth Mary Nelsen; son, Kenneth Christian Nelsen; parents, Jason and Laura Nelsen; brother, Tim Nelsen; sister, Amanda Nelsen; grandparents, Ken and Lona Koehler and Steve and Connie Nelsen; uncle, Steve Nelsen; aunts, Dawn Martinez and Corey Koehler; mother and father-in-law, Brian and Beverly Keierleber; 7 nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Monday, January 17, 2022, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family for Jason's children.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Lisa, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know that I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord bring you peace in this difficult time.
Brenda Boell
January 19, 2022
Lisa, as you already know, we are so saddened by this tragic loss. We are happy to have had the privilege of calling you and Jason our friends and sharing wonderful memories together. You are continually in our hearts.
Jake Ferro
Friend
January 18, 2022
Lisa and Family, We are so sad to hear of your loss of Jason. You are in our prayers and please know that there are many others also who are praying for your comfort during your time of loss.