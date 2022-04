My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family at this time. As I am unable to present, Remember Love expressed is never a loss, God brings love to life his hand creates the precious bond between a man and wife. With grace he shelters memories held deep within the heart to strengthen and to comfort you whenever you are apart. May God comfort you and the family and bless the memories your heart holds. Sending prayers, love and sympathy. Love, cousin Dorris.

Dorris parks Family September 29, 2021