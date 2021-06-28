Shattuck, Jay R.
April 7, 1938 - June 26, 2021
Survived by wife, Marilyn Shattuck; children: Brad Shattuck (Chris), Courtney Blanchard-Allen (Terry), Brian Shattuck (Laureen); stepchildren, Douglas Timperley, Jodi Jacobsmeier (Jason); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Verner and Opal; and sister, Linda Lee Shattuck.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1st from 10am to 11am at the Divine Shepard Lutheran Church, 15005 "Q" Street, followed by the FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors Friday, July 2nd at 10am. Memorials will be directed by the family.
