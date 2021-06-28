Menu
Jay R. Shattuck
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Shattuck, Jay R.

April 7, 1938 - June 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Verner and Opal; sister, Linda Lee Shattuck. Survived by wife, Marilyn Shattuck; children: Brad Shattuck (Chris), Courtney Blanchard-Allen (Terry), Brian Shattuck (Laureen); stepchildren, Douglas Timperley, Jodi Jacobsmeier (Jason); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Verner and Opal; and sister, Linda Lee Shattuck.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1st from 10am to 11am at the Divine Shepard Lutheran Church, 15005 "Q" Street, followed by the FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors Friday, July 2nd at 10am. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Divine Shepard Lutheran Church
15005 "Q" Street, NE
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Divine Shepard Lutheran Church
15005 "Q" Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Jay, Marilyn. My thoughts are with you.
Gloria M Ried
July 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Jay will be missed, he was a true friend to all of us in our community.
Barbara and Herman greenwald
Friend
July 1, 2021
Marilyn- so sorry for your loss.
Jackie Miller
Other
June 30, 2021
Nicki, Brody and Kali Schmidt
June 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire family. Jay was a wonderful person, and Marilyn, you made him so happy. Prayers for all of you.
Barbara Durant
Friend
June 29, 2021
