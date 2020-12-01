Burr, Jean B.
March 26, 1953 - November 30, 2020
Preceded by Parents, Francis Duane and Natalie Vasquez Parmentar.
Survived by sons: Walter Jr. and Jennifer Burr, Glenn and KT Sweet, William and Silvia Santillan; sister, Frances and Michael McKee; sister-in-law, Marie Regina Seman.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 7:00pm with visitation beginning at 6:00 pm, all at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Foundation, and the American Cancer Society
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.