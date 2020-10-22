Menu
Jean E. Rastede
Rastede, Jean E.

May 18, 1926 - October 20, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Vernon and brother, Gilbert Wilgus. Survived by her sons, Kent, Joel (Carol); grandchildren, Jody (Mike) Menker, Carlee (Travis) Young; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Daniel, Hattie, Maisie; sister-in-law, Judy Wilgus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 1–3pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 3pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. BURIAL: 10am Saturday at Hillcrest Memorial Park of Omaha, NE. Memorials to Maplewood United Methodist Church.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
