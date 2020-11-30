Oakes, Jean Elizabeth



December 12, 1922 - November 27, 2020



Age 97, formerly of Council Bluffs IA, passed away at the Hospice House in Omaha. Jean was born in Wisner, NE to John S. and Madeline A. Johnson. She attended school there and upon graduation attended business school. She was united in marriage to Ernest Oakes Jr. on April 19, 1952. Jean worked as a Bank Teller for 44 years, retiring at US Bank, and was a member of St. Peter's Church in Council Bluffs. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ernest in 1985; daughter Sharon Lee Oakes in 1992; and brothers, Gerald, and Roland and wife Janice Johnson. Survivors include daughters, Barbara Taylor and husband Mark, and Susan Matuszeski and husband Douglas all of Omaha; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany Taylor, and Matthew, Meghan and Ian Matuszeski; sisters, Marge Klintworth and husband Merle of Elkhorn NE, and Helen Brown of Claremont, CA; sister-in-law, Lois Johnson of Wisner, NE; niece, Vicki Parker and husband Larry of Plattsmouth, NE; other nieces and nephews.



OPEN VISITATION: Friday 2-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Family Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday. Jean will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dementia and Parkinson's. Covid restrictions will be followed. Masks are required.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.