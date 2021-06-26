Fenger, Jean



On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Jean Fenger, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in Prairie Village, Kansas, at the age of 94.



Jean was born on June 4, 1927 in Murray, Iowa to Glen and Ida Mae (Mickle) Bennett. She graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 and received her BSN from Briar Cliff College. On February 14, 1950 she married the late George Fenger in Omaha. They raised three children, Carolyn Hughes (Jerry), Caryn Demaree (Dartt) and George (Kathy).



Jean worked in nursing as a staff nurse, clinical instructor, maternal-child coordinator and later in life as a middle school nurse. Jean was active in her church, volunteered at the Omaha Community Play House/Symphony , active in the Omaha chapter of P.E.O. and swam laps daily well into her eighties. Jean loved to travel, garden, spend time with friends and family. She was known for sending cards, her humor and hospitality. Jean lived as an independent senior until her death. In life and in death Jean had a strong, beautiful, God-honoring spirit.



In addition to her three children, Jean is survived by nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at LifeSpring Church, 13904 S 36th St, Bellevue, Nebraska at 1pm. Donations may be sent to The Nebraska P.E.O. Home , 413 North 5th St, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.