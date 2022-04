Mike and I would like to extend our sympathy to the Haisten Family in honor of their mother, Jean. When Jean visited Michigan, we had the pleasure of meeting her at her sister, RoseAnn's home or maybe a restaurant. Jean loved her sweets and was just as sweet in her ways: very loving, charitable and caring. May God bless Jean as she returns home to be with her husband, mother and father and brothers and sisters. We will miss you. May you rest in peace, dear Jean.

Mike and Carol Morton, St. Clair Shores, MI Friend January 16, 2022