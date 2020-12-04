Morrison-Darling, Jean M.



July 7, 1924 - December 1, 2020



Preceded in death by parents Eric Polson and Hulda Polson-McClellan; husbands Stanley Morrison and Lloyd Darling; brother and sister-in-law Loren and Katherine Polson. Survived by children Sheri (Joseph) White and Dr. Scott (Anne) Morrison; grandchildren Gregory (Jennifer) Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, and Michael Morrison; great-grandchildren Gunnar, Isabel, and Evelyn Mitchell; daughter-in-law Kathleen Darling and children Noah and Julia Darling; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be at a later date. Memorials in Jean's name can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church (1312 S 45th St, Omaha, NE 68106).



SERVICES PENDING



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.