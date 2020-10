Pivonka, Jean M.



October 4, 1951 - October 29, 2020



Survived by sister, Jo Brown (Tim); niece, Katie Brown (Lizz Dyer); and nephews, Ryan Brown (Katie Sample) and Thomas Brown (Noelle).



Cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Public Library.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.