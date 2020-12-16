Menu
Jean M. McCowan
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
McCowan, Jean M. (Flachsbarth)

August 15, 1939 - December 9, 2020

Jean M. (Flachsbarth) McCowan, age 81 of Omaha, passed away Dec 9, 2020 attributed to age. Born and raised Catholic, she graduated from Benson High. Immediately following, Jean joined the Navy WAVES, a choice that influenced her entire life. She proudly served our nation as an Air Traffic Controller. Jean recreated herself many times over the years, usually rising to management level, generally in the telecommunication field. She made many friends over the years and was saddened to outlive most.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Killion; parents, Marie Evans and Albert Flachsbarth. Survived by her brother, Albert (Skip) Flachsbarth; daughter, Lisa (Morton) Huff and her husband Craig; brother-in-law, Jerry Killion; niece, Tricia; grandchildren, Eric Huff, Alex Letcher, Alan Huff and many great grandchildren, relatives, friends, and Asta (her little black dog). Her unique laugh will be missed.

Jean requested no service, but a celebration of life gathering will be planned at some future date.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
Jean helped me very much during my time at Ramada, 1974 to 1984. Rest in peace, Jean.
Mary Schuetze
December 16, 2020
