Jean A. Tederman
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Tederman, Jean A (Braun)

June 4, 1953 - November 6, 2021

Jean A (Braun) Tederman, loving mother, wife, and 15-year cancer survivor, passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her father Richard D. Braun; mother Betty M. Braun; and brothers Richard W. Braun, and Donald E. Braun. She is survived by husband Terry Tederman; son Jake Tyler and wife Anna; brother Ron Braun and wife Kathy; sister Patty Rice and husband Jack; sister Debora Braun and partner Marty Gangler; brother Dan Braun and wife Katy; brother-in-law Roger Tederman and wife Linda; brother-in-law Michael Tederman and wife Vicki; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Dianne & I offer Our deepest sympathy to You and your entire family during this time of suffering. God Bless you and your entire family Terry! John & Dianne Eliason
John A. Eliason
Friend
January 3, 2022
Fairwell to a loving sister and friend
Ron & Kathie
Family
January 2, 2022
