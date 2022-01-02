Tederman, Jean A (Braun)



June 4, 1953 - November 6, 2021



Jean A (Braun) Tederman, loving mother, wife, and 15-year cancer survivor, passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her father Richard D. Braun; mother Betty M. Braun; and brothers Richard W. Braun, and Donald E. Braun. She is survived by husband Terry Tederman; son Jake Tyler and wife Anna; brother Ron Braun and wife Kathy; sister Patty Rice and husband Jack; sister Debora Braun and partner Marty Gangler; brother Dan Braun and wife Katy; brother-in-law Roger Tederman and wife Linda; brother-in-law Michael Tederman and wife Vicki; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.