Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Volcek
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Volcek, Jean

Age 84

Preceded in death by husband, John Volcek. Survived by sons, Frank, John (Chris), Dan (Pat) and Jerry (Linda) Prusha, and Charlie (Erin) Volcek;

daughters, Amy Gregory, Kelli (Shawn) Anstey and Donna (Pete) Ciaccio; 24 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Bridget Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for the charity of their choice.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
NE
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Jerry ,sorry about the loss of your Mother
Steven C Voris
March 21, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss your family is suffering. She was a strong loving woman and will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you during this difficult time.
NICOLE BALABAN
March 20, 2021
I just heard about your loss, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Phyllis Campbell
March 19, 2021
Jean's bigger than life personality and personal style will forever be un-matched. She was a great soul and I will forever hold a special place in my heart for her. Praying for all of you during this hard time.
Cara Wajda
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will always hold my memories of Jean close. My thoughts and prayers for the your family during this difficult time. Sending hugs for comfort and peace.
Laura Rorebeck
March 19, 2021
Hudnall Family
March 19, 2021
Naomi Miller
March 18, 2021
We miss you so much mom. We love you. Till we meet again.
Your Youngest and his clan
March 18, 2021
Love, Spring and Nick
March 18, 2021
Our family sends all of you are deepest sympathy for your loss. We pray that over time the happy memories of your mom and family help fill the sadness. Our thoughts and prayers for all during this journey.
Kathleen Smallwood
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results