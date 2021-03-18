Volcek, Jean
Age 84
Preceded in death by husband, John Volcek. Survived by sons, Frank, John (Chris), Dan (Pat) and Jerry (Linda) Prusha, and Charlie (Erin) Volcek;
daughters, Amy Gregory, Kelli (Shawn) Anstey and Donna (Pete) Ciaccio; 24 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Bridget Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for the charity of their choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.