Novotny-Hudson, Jeane-Marie OSF



September 27, 1931 - March 17, 2021



Aged 89. Passed away on March 17th 2021 (Douglas County). Survived by daughter, Debra J Hudson; brother, Fr. James Novotny; sister, Kay Martins; grandchildren, Tera and Jerome; great-grandchildren, Lenora, Joseph, Katherine, Michael; great-great-grandchildren, Austin and Rosalie; many nieces and nephews and extended family in Prague CZ and many friends. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome W. Hudson; parents, Frank and Lunora Novotny; brothers, Joseph and Thomas Novotny. Jeane worked in Civil service as an executive secretary at SAC headquarters for the 544th reconnaissance for 27 years. After retirement she worked and volunteered at Emergency Pregnancy Services (EPS) in Omaha. After moving in with her daughter became a parish secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ashland. She finally fully retired at 85 years of age. Jeane became a secular Franciscan with her daughter in 2006. Her faith was the most important aspect of her life and she served faithfully in parishes in Omaha and Ashland. She served as an EME at St. Leo's parish.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Was held March 24th, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Ashland.



