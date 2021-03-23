Menu
Jeane-Marie Novotny-Hudson OSF
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Novotny-Hudson, Jeane-Marie OSF

September 27, 1931 - March 17, 2021

Aged 89. Passed away on March 17th 2021 (Douglas County). Survived by daughter, Debra J Hudson; brother, Fr. James Novotny; sister, Kay Martins; grandchildren, Tera and Jerome; great-grandchildren, Lenora, Joseph, Katherine, Michael; great-great-grandchildren, Austin and Rosalie; many nieces and nephews and extended family in Prague CZ and many friends. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome W. Hudson; parents, Frank and Lunora Novotny; brothers, Joseph and Thomas Novotny. Jeane worked in Civil service as an executive secretary at SAC headquarters for the 544th reconnaissance for 27 years. After retirement she worked and volunteered at Emergency Pregnancy Services (EPS) in Omaha. After moving in with her daughter became a parish secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ashland. She finally fully retired at 85 years of age. Jeane became a secular Franciscan with her daughter in 2006. Her faith was the most important aspect of her life and she served faithfully in parishes in Omaha and Ashland. She served as an EME at St. Leo's parish.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Was held March 24th, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Ashland.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
Ashland, NE
Mar
24
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
Ashland, NE
My beautiful Nana, you will always be my hero and the role model I will always look up to. You taught me so many things and were always there no matter what. I am so lucky to know what unconditional love is because of you. I know you are dancing in heaven with Oompa and I will see you again. I love you.
Tera Stewart
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results