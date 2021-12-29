Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanette Lee Chin
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Chin, Jeanette Lee

September 27, 1923 - December 24, 2021

Jeanette Lee Chin was born on September 27, 1923, in Brooklyn, NY. She passed away peacefully at her home in Bellevue, NE, on December 24, 2021. She is survived by her children Doug (Amy) Chin of Houston, TX, Dennis (Betty) Chin of Bellevue, NE, Dr. Don (Debby) Chin of Moscow, ID, Doreen Chin Pratt of Portland, OR, and Darcy (Dr. Matt) Haslam of Sandpoint, ID; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Chin and her grandson Nicholas L. Chin.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and the wonderful staff at Heritage Ridge for their care and support. They ask that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

VISITATION Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10am, SERVICE to follow at 11am.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Betty, we're so sorry to be unable to attend services due to doctors' appointments for my husband. Please accept our condolences.
Pres. Rose
Other
December 30, 2021
May God´s blessings be with Ms.Chin´s loved ones. What a remarkable and beautiful lady! She brought much joy to everyone she knew, and touched many lives. She will be sorely missed.
Karla
Work
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results