Chin, Jeanette Lee
September 27, 1923 - December 24, 2021
Jeanette Lee Chin was born on September 27, 1923, in Brooklyn, NY. She passed away peacefully at her home in Bellevue, NE, on December 24, 2021. She is survived by her children Doug (Amy) Chin of Houston, TX, Dennis (Betty) Chin of Bellevue, NE, Dr. Don (Debby) Chin of Moscow, ID, Doreen Chin Pratt of Portland, OR, and Darcy (Dr. Matt) Haslam of Sandpoint, ID; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Chin and her grandson Nicholas L. Chin.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and the wonderful staff at Heritage Ridge for their care and support. They ask that memorials be made to the charity of your choice
.
VISITATION Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10am, SERVICE to follow at 11am.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.