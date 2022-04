Peyton, JeanetteJune 9, 1927 - September 3, 2021Jeanette was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, teacher, and childcare provider. She loved quilting, gardening, reading, family meals, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, and every second she could spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Preceded in death by husband, Paul Peyton; parents, John and Anna Johnson; siblings: Leone Murdock, Mearl Johnson, and Virgia Savery. Survived by children: Randy Peyton, Pam McCall, Vickie Peyton, Rod Peyton, Debbie Risdon; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.GRAVESIDE SERVICE 9am, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION 10-11am, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Paul Benson (UMC) 5410 Corby St., Omaha, NE 68104. CELEBRATION OF LIFE 11am, Saturday September 25, 2021 at St. Paul Benson (UMC). In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Diabetes Association . Masks are required and will be provided at Church.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152