Schultz, Jeanette Partusch



August 26, 1952 - December 14, 2021



Age 69, passed away December 14, 2021. She was born August 26, 1952, to the late Leonard and Gertrude (Washa) Partusch in Omaha, NE. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Partusch, Ron Partusch and Donna Blake. Jeanette is survived by her husband of 19 years, Philip Schultz; siblings, Trudie (Paul) Nelsen and Marilyn (Michael) Wenninghoff; siblings-in-law, Cecil Blake, Charlotte (Ken) Maschmeier, John Baker, and Victoria Longwell; nieces, nephews and cousins.



MEMORIAL SERVICE is 11am on Monday December 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the Service. Inurnment will be later that afternoon in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.