Johnson, Jeanine A.
July 20, 1940 - January 1, 2022
Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Helen Mair; husband, Dennis S. Johnson; daughter, Denise Sandhoefner; son-in-law, Danny Cronin; and sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Frank Wisniewski.
She leaves behind son, Scott (Tracey) Johnson; daughters, Patty Cronin, and Jo Momsen; and brother, Jim (Sheila) Mair.
VISITATION will be 3-5:30pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE starting at 5:30pm, all at Braman Mortuary - 72nd Street Chapel. In Lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the NE Alzheimer's Association
or Josie Harper Hospice House.
