Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanine A. Johnson
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Jeanine A.

July 20, 1940 - January 1, 2022

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Helen Mair; husband, Dennis S. Johnson; daughter, Denise Sandhoefner; son-in-law, Danny Cronin; and sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Frank Wisniewski.

She leaves behind son, Scott (Tracey) Johnson; daughters, Patty Cronin, and Jo Momsen; and brother, Jim (Sheila) Mair.

VISITATION will be 3-5:30pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE starting at 5:30pm, all at Braman Mortuary - 72nd Street Chapel. In Lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the NE Alzheimer's Association or Josie Harper Hospice House.

For more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary 72nd Steet Chapel

1702 N. 72nd Street ~ Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Patty, Just heard of your Mom's passing. Thoughts & prayers. We miss you at the gift shop
Tonya S Shanno (Rhedin)
March 14, 2022
Bob and Carly Urbach
January 4, 2022
What loss you have experienced! Losing your mother is so sad, but from experience the pain softens into sweet memories. Your mom was very kind and hospitable. It´s hard but God knows loss too and will lift you up. My condolences to the entire family. Love Jill
Jill Maenner
Family
January 3, 2022
Dear Scottie an Family our prayers to you an your family. Your mom was a pretty and sweet lady always with a smile. May God wrap his arms around you all and help you get thru the difficult times ahead. Your friends, Linda, Russ an Rick Joons
Linda Joons
January 3, 2022
Brent Armbrust
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results