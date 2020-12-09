To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Jerry and family I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful woman Jeanne was. My thoughts are with you. Linda
Linda ( Gauer) Peters
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Jeanne Edwards. I worked at Children´s Hospital with her, and she was always kind to me, and we had some fun times. She will surely be missed by her earthly family and friends, but she will be welcomed with open arms into her heavenly home. She has gained her angel wings! RIP, Jeanne.
Linda Jensen
December 11, 2020
Dear Mary, I am so very sorry to learn of your sister's passing. You and Jeanne's family are in my prayers.
Kathryn Clark
December 10, 2020
love to the fam/
frank and kay
December 10, 2020
Joe, I am so sorry about your loss. The world has lost a lovely lady, but heaven has gained a beautiful soul. You and your family are in my prayers.
Mary A Elbert
December 10, 2020
My sincerest condolences. Jeanne was a lovely, funny & kind woman. She will be missed.
Sandra Floreani Culbertson
December 9, 2020
Just heard this so sad news. We send our deepest condolences to you Jerry and all of your family.
Ron and Teresa Johnson
December 9, 2020
Jeanie was my sister, Rosemarys, best friend. I´m sure the two of them are having a great visit today in heaven! She was always nice to me! My greatest sympathy to her family.
Beth Dineen Engel
December 9, 2020
Jeff and Julie: Enjoyed having both of you in class at Cathedral High School. Hopefully the sorrow you have had to endure these past few years, including your mother's passing, will help you find new meaning to your lives. Best in all-Coach Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
December 9, 2020
Jeannie was always a bright spot in my day. She was a very special friend who will be forever in my prayers.
Kathy and David ludwig
December 9, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your wife children and grandchildren. Jeanne would always make me laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you!