Edwards, Jeanne (Buttell)



April 30, 1947 - November 30, 2020



Jeanne passed away surrounded by her family. She has donated her body to science.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter,



sister, and friend.



Preceded in death by her sons, Jason and John Edwards; parents, Jack and Rita Buttell; sister, Jackie Buttell; brother Bill (Patty) Buttell.



Survived by husband, Jerry Edwards; children, Julie Edwards, Jill (Andre) Brown, Jenny (Dan) Longstein, Joe Edwards and Jeff Edwards; sister, Mary Buttell.



Many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Memorials to the family. Services are pending at this time.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.