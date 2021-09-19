I know your Mom is at Peace with our Heavenly Father and with your Dad. But it still hurts and she will be missed. I have such special memories of your Mom from grade school. From feeding myDad her fried chicken to telling us to be careful when we raced down the steps on card box boxes. She always treated me just like one of her own. She always had a smile on her face. Many Hugs to all of you

Mary and Brad Family October 7, 2021