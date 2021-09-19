Jeanne went home peacefully to her Savior Jesus on Friday, September 3, 2021, surrounded by loving family. She joins Johnny, her husband of 56 years, in the celebration of the Saints. She is survived by her 10 children, Sharon (Dan) Donehey, Amy Hansen, Francine (Art) Gehr, Nancy (Mark) Eames, Danny (Jeanne) Effrein, Julie (Steve) Barnes, Tim (Diane) Effrein, Mary (Brad) von Gillern, Patrick Effrein, Kathleen (Jeff) Cifonie; her 37 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Jeanne was a powerful witness for Christ and a firm believer in the scripture, Acts 16:31, "Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved – you and your household".
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
I know your Mom is at Peace with our Heavenly Father and with your Dad. But it still hurts and she will be missed. I have such special memories of your Mom from grade school. From feeding myDad her fried chicken to telling us to be careful when we raced down the steps on card box boxes. She always treated me just like one of her own. She always had a smile on her face. Many Hugs to all of you
Mary and Brad
Family
October 7, 2021
Loved her smile and great sense of humor. She raised a beautiful family to continue her legacy. Love to you all.
Michelle Arkfeld
September 27, 2021
My thoughts are with you as I remember Jeannie on her walks. She was always so pleasant and happy.