Harm, Jeannene



March 4, 1937 - December 8, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Lola Lodes. Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Wayne Sr.; sons, Wayne Jr. (Cindi), Greg, Tim (Jennifer), and Brad (Colleen); daughter, Tina (Gary) Ruhl; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Virgene Kozlik and Marlene Files; brother, Marvin (Cindy) Lodes.



Jeannene was co owner of Harm's Concrete and Valedictorian of Ralston High School Class of 1955. VISITATION begins Friday 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL Saturday 11am at the mortuary. Interment Calvary Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.