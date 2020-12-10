Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Lola Lodes. Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Wayne Sr.; sons, Wayne Jr. (Cindi), Greg, Tim (Jennifer), and Brad (Colleen); daughter, Tina (Gary) Ruhl; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Virgene Kozlik and Marlene Files; brother, Marvin (Cindy) Lodes.
Jeannene was co owner of Harm's Concrete and Valedictorian of Ralston High School Class of 1955. VISITATION begins Friday 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL Saturday 11am at the mortuary. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your wife. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. May you find peace in the memories you cherish. My condolences to you and your family.
Lois Starr
January 22, 2021
Wayne, George and I want to extend our condolences to you and your family on the death of Jeannene.. I was reading the Catholic Voice today when I came upon her obituary notice. We´ve wondered through the years how you guys were doing! We don´t have a car anymore or drive for that matter so we haven´t made it to Holy Ghost in a very long time. You´re in our thoughts and prayers!
Joyce Lacroix
January 22, 2021
Sorry to learn of the loss of Jeannene. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. She will be rewarded with a seat in Heaven. Gods blessings to each of you.John
John Miller
December 15, 2020
Greg, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother, know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
John and Lori Romaire
December 13, 2020
Wayne; Very sorry for your loss as not seen you since Petrow's closed and we have lost all contacts.Advised Chris Christensen also of her death -God Bless All
Harold Flemmer
December 11, 2020
Angela Brouwer
December 11, 2020
Wayne sorry for your loss,it just does not seem fair that our partner go before us. I´ve considered you and Jeannene best friends and were so glad to see you in 2006. Bob Kosalka forwarded this to me we´re praying for you and your family.I will write you when things settle a bit. Hugs across the miles Gene and S.
Eugene and Susann Kidder
December 11, 2020
Wayne, So sorry to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family.
Bob Kosalka
December 11, 2020
My Heart goes to The Entire Family.. My prayers and love to all of you..I remember all of her baking and it was so good! Love you all.. Deepest Condolences
Roni Dameron
December 10, 2020
On behalf of the Curran Family, we are so sorry for your loss.