Wingert, Jeannine R. (McLean)



Age 73 - December 17, 2020



Born in Gretna, NE and formerly of Earling, IA died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Hansen House in Council Bluffs, IA. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Wingert of Earling, IA; daughters, Diane (Arnold) Smith of Dunlap, IA, Laura (Andrew) Rief of Council Bluffs, IA, Cheryl (Jeff) Spencer of Nevada, IA; son, Joe (Christina) Wingert of La Vista, NE; grandchildren, Steven and Tyler Smith, Adam and Vicky Rief; sister, Marlene Hinton of San Diego, CA.



Her Services are pending for June 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.