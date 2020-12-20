Menu
Jeannine R. Wingert
Wingert, Jeannine R. (McLean)

Age 73 - December 17, 2020

Born in Gretna, NE and formerly of Earling, IA died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Hansen House in Council Bluffs, IA. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Wingert of Earling, IA; daughters, Diane (Arnold) Smith of Dunlap, IA, Laura (Andrew) Rief of Council Bluffs, IA, Cheryl (Jeff) Spencer of Nevada, IA; son, Joe (Christina) Wingert of La Vista, NE; grandchildren, Steven and Tyler Smith, Adam and Vicky Rief; sister, Marlene Hinton of San Diego, CA.

Her Services are pending for June 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling, IA.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
I remember her from her Gretna days more specifically her Mom Esther. Sorry to hear of her passing. I will pass this onto some of the Gretna folks.
Susie Hintz Bliss
December 25, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy to you Ralph and to your family.
Marcos and Gail Longoria
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jeanine's passing. I worked with her years ago at MAAS in Harlan. Such a great lady!!
Carla Brown
December 20, 2020
