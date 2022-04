Rachel, we are devastated for your sudden loss. Although I never met Jeff personally, Gail has always spoken so highly of him and the wonderful husband, father and brother-in-law he was. I know she counted herself blessed to have had him as her family. You, your kids and Gail are on our hearts and in our prayers and will continue to be. Our deepest condolences. God bless.

Vickie and Steve Naida January 4, 2022