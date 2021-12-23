Menu
Jeffery Foster
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
Foster, Jeffery

August 14, 1955 - December 19, 2021

Jeffery Charles Foster, 66 of Elkhorn, NE passed away on Dec. 19 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Survived by wife Chris sons Sean (Jackie) and Dylan. Grandchildren Cora and Silas. Brother Tim (Jeri) Foster of Seneca, IL. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Jeff was preceded by his parents June and Ward Foster Jr. and sister Ann. No formal services are planned.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan 8th at 6pm at Shevys Sports Bar and Grill, Elkhorn, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Shevys Sports Bar and Grill
Elkhorn, NE
Tim, Jeri and family. Sorry for your loss. Too young
Dick & Anne Audas
December 23, 2021
