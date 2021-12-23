Foster, Jeffery



August 14, 1955 - December 19, 2021



Jeffery Charles Foster, 66 of Elkhorn, NE passed away on Dec. 19 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Survived by wife Chris sons Sean (Jackie) and Dylan. Grandchildren Cora and Silas. Brother Tim (Jeri) Foster of Seneca, IL. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Jeff was preceded by his parents June and Ward Foster Jr. and sister Ann. No formal services are planned.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan 8th at 6pm at Shevys Sports Bar and Grill, Elkhorn, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.