Boyden, Jeffrey C.
December 25, 1967 - October 5, 2020
Jeffrey C. Boyden, age 52, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away October 5, 2020.
VISITATION: with the family, Monday, 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the funeral home. Military rites will be tendered by the Millard, Nebraska American Legion Post #374. The family will direct memorial contributions.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-
WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel,
545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.