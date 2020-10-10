Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeffrey C. Boyden
Boyden, Jeffrey C.

December 25, 1967 - October 5, 2020

Jeffrey C. Boyden, age 52, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away October 5, 2020.

VISITATION: with the family, Monday, 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the funeral home. Military rites will be tendered by the Millard, Nebraska American Legion Post #374. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-

WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel,

545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.