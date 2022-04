Clark, Jeffrey AlanAge 57 - June 29, 2021Jeffrey Alan Clark of Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission.The ROSARY will be prayed at 4pm with VISITATION following until 6pm on Monday, July 5, at the Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, July 6, 10:30am, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd St. Olathe, KS. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. (Full obituary and condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com .)PORTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS | (913) 438-6444