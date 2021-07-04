Menu
Jeffrey Alan Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS
Clark, Jeffrey Alan

Age 57 - June 29, 2021

Jeffrey Alan Clark of Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission.

The ROSARY will be prayed at 4pm with VISITATION following until 6pm on Monday, July 5, at the Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, July 6, 10:30am, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd St. Olathe, KS. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. (Full obituary and condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.)

PORTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS | (913) 438-6444
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS
Jul
5
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS
Jul
6
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
16000 W. 143rd St., Olathe, KS
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.