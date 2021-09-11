Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
He was kissed by an angel and now he is with them. I know that he is smiling down on us but we still miss him and think of him often. Gone too soon.
Lein Anderson
Friend
September 16, 2021
So deeply sorry for the loss of Jeff. I´m praying that God sends his blessings down on your family during this sad time and in the future.
Mary Herian
Other
September 16, 2021
Our condolences in this time of grief and healing. We pray God holds you in the palm of his hand always but especially through this time in your lives. We keep you in our daily prayers, and are here for you if need be. With love and faith, Jessica and Logan.
Jessica and Logan Gaffney
Family
September 14, 2021
Please accept our deepest thoughts and prayers for your family in this time of grief. Jeff is so missed by so many and leaves an emptiness in everyone's heart that new him.
Ken & Ramona Richardson
September 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Conklin´s in this time. Jeff was such an amazing soul & I am going to truly miss him so much. He was always there for anyone & the smile would always light up any room. I´ll miss you & love you forever, Jeff.