Conklin, Jeffrey Allen



February 11, 1983 - September 5, 2021



Survived by parents, Toni and Robert E. Conklin, Sr.; siblings: Robert E Conklin, Jamie Gigliotti (Geoff), Brian Conklin (Jennifer); other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends Monday, September 13th from 6pm to 8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 14th at 11am at West Center Chapel.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



