Jeffrey Allan Cox
1956 - 2020
Cox, Jeffrey Allan

July 30, 1956 - December 8, 2020

Preceeded in death by mother, Shirley (Robertson) Cox. Survived by sons, Michael Boyd (Karen), Matthew Cox (Lisa), Christopher Cox; grandson, Ryan Cox; father, Arthur Cox; brother, Michael Cox (Donna); sisters, Deborah Clary (James), Christie Bushman (Kent).

VISITATION Tuesday, December 22, from 6-8pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Family Inurnment.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
Rest in paradise Brother. Love you!
Will greatly miss you Al! You, you parents, brother and sisters were the family that took me in at a time I had no other family support. I´m grateful for your support when I needed the most. Love you and we will hang out together again! Jensen the kid.
My Brother. My friend. You will be greatly missed.
