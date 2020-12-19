Cox, Jeffrey Allan
July 30, 1956 - December 8, 2020
Preceeded in death by mother, Shirley (Robertson) Cox. Survived by sons, Michael Boyd (Karen), Matthew Cox (Lisa), Christopher Cox; grandson, Ryan Cox; father, Arthur Cox; brother, Michael Cox (Donna); sisters, Deborah Clary (James), Christie Bushman (Kent).
VISITATION Tuesday, December 22, from 6-8pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Family Inurnment.
KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY
441 N. Washington Street
402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.