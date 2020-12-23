Sheila and family, I cannot say enough how sorry I am to hear of Dr. Garvey's passing. I was such a great and employer and an even better friend. I fondly remember my years at Midlands Dental (Southroads Dental and then Timber Ridge). My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Covid quarantine will keep me away from the visitation and funeral, but I will be thinking of all of you.

Cathy Meyers December 21, 2020